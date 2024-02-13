Surprise buffs transform TAQ Evolvere into one of Warzone’s best weapons

The TAQ Evolvere has struggled to carve out a role in Warzone after being added in Season One Reloaded, but back-to-back buffs finally make the LMG worth considering.

Raven Software improved the TAQ Evolvere in season two by increasing its maximum and minimum damage as well as adding new near-to-mid damage and range values to ensure the weapon doesn’t suffer a significant drop-off in longer-ranged gunfights Despite those efforts, neither change really elevated the LMG’s status, and so the devs have today come back to finish the job in a minor update on Feb.13 though, handing out powerful buffs for the TAQ Evolvere that now have every Warzone player turning their heads.

The TAQ Evolvere shreds through enemies at any range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warzone‘s latest February update increased the TAQ Evolvere’s movement speed from 4.4 meters per second to 5.1 while decreasing the LMG’s fire rate to 500rpm. The nerf to the fire rate should have hurt the weapon, but a buff to the 556 Belts Magazine changed everything; the 556 Belts Magazine magazine had its speed lifted by 16 percent, while its ADS time and move speed benefits were increased by over 15 percent. A rate of fire benefit at 857rpm was also added.

However, you don’t even need that magazine to get the most out of this boosted gun. According to data from TrueGameData, the TAQ Evolvere now dominates any engagement shorter than 50 meters and has a 679ms time-to-kill speed from 49 meters out, which blows other options out of the water. For reference against top metagame guns, from 49 meters away the Holger 26’s TTK sits at 912ms and the RAM-7 lags behind at 1,023.

Recoil is not an issue with this LMG, so that makes building a loadout even easier.

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone Season Two

Here is the best Warzone TAQ Evolvere loadout.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain Ammunition

7.62x51mm High Grain Ammunition Stock: SA Kilonova Stock

This loadout focuses on improving bullet velocity and damage range. Adding the 7.62x51mm High Grain Ammunition and VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor attachments address both those needs, while the SA Kilonova Stock and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip will improve any aiming idle sway to reduce visual recoil.

Without any clear favorites for the best long-range meta in Warzone season two, expect to see a whole lot more TAQ Evolvere users in lobbies after today’s update.