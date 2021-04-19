Black Ops 2 map Standoff, PPSh-41 SMG coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in season 3

One of the most iconic maps in competitive Call of Duty history is set to be added to Black Ops Cold War during the next season of content.

Standoff, a popular map from Black Ops II, will be introduced to Black Ops Cold War during season three, Activision announced today. In addition, the PPSh-41 submachine gun will join the game later this week alongside other content revealed in today's season three road map.

Image via Activision

From the "OpTic van" to current CS:GO pro Nifty's miraculous CTF flag run against Team Envy, Standoff housed many memorable moments during Black Ops II's competitive season in 2013. And now, Standoff could make its way into the competitive map pool again roughly eight years later.

Earlier this year, Raid, another classic map from Black Ops II, was added to Black Ops Cold War in season one. The map was then almost immediately added to the competitive map pool for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Although the Call of Duty League has not made an announcement regarding Standoff yet, it's a safe assumption that the pros will at least want to try playing it in Black Ops Cold War since it's widely regarded as one of the best maps in competitive history. But since it's unclear exactly when Standoff will be added to the game, CDL fans who want to see the map in competitive play this year will have to remain patient.

The PPSh-41 is another interesting addition in season three that could potentially shake up the weapon meta. In Call of Duty: WWII, the PPSh-41 was the most dominant SMG. If the gun is that strong in Black Ops Cold War, it could give the AK-74u a run for its money.

Call of Duty fans will get their first taste of the PPSh-41 in Black Ops Cold War when season three begins on Thursday, April 22. Standoff is set to join Black Ops Cold War during season three and an exact release date hasn't been revealed yet.