Check out the road map for season 3 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Activision has unleashed a road map of upcoming content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s newly-released season three, teasing what’s to come over the next two months.

There's a load of new stuff to play on day one, including new maps Yamantau and Diesel, a new Outbreak region for Zombies called Duga, new vehicles, and multiple new weapons.

Wraith says she'll see you in Season Three...



Make a name for yourself right from the start in Season Three of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone.



Get all intel on Season Three here: https://t.co/GHu7htmrZP pic.twitter.com/Jogklct3Ge — Call of Duty ⚠️ (@CallofDuty) April 19, 2021

The PPSH-41 submachine gun and Swiss K31 rifle will be playable on day one in the battle pass, as will two new Operators, Wraith and Captain Price. The road map also teased a "Warzone map update" and a new Warzone event called Hunt for Adler.

On day one, there will also be a new mode in the classic Sticks and Stones, which equips players with crossbows and tomahawks. A new Scorestreak, Strafe Run, will also be coming on day one.

Beyond that, Activision has confirmed what players can expect to see in-season, giving everyone a reason to come back. There's the classic Black Ops 2 map Standoff, and four new weapons coming in-season, including the fan-favorite Ballistic knife. Two more Operators, Knight and Antonov, will also be added in-season.

Season three for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone begins this Thursday, April 22.