Sources: Octane likely running it back with LA Thieves, Envoy set to complete roster

The Thieves are looking to steal Octane and Envoy off the free agency market.

Octane and Envoy are expected to join Kenny and Drazah in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Thieves heading into the Call of Duty: Vanguard season, according to multiple sources.

The L.A. Thieves were ridiculed throughout the entire Black Ops Cold War season for constantly switching out and signing new players. The franchise started eight different rosters in 2021, which included Kenny, SlasheR, Drazah, Temp, TJHaLy, Venom, John, and Huke. And the Thieves didn’t see much success throughout all these changes.

The franchise officially parted ways with SlasheR, TJHaLy, John, and Venom on Sept. 1, leaving only Kenny and Drazah on the roster with Huke likely headed to the Los Angeles Guerrillas via a buyout.

To no one’s surprise, Octane is expected to join the Los Angeles franchise, which would reunite him with Kenny for the first time since 2019.

During their original tenure under 100 Thieves, Octane and Kenny placed second at the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship. The pair also won back-to-back tournaments in 2019, winning CWL London—where Octane was named MVP—in May and CWL Anaheim a month later.

For its second move in free agency, L.A. will look to add Envoy, who received the short end of the stick this offseason and was released from OpTic due to the Dallas Empire and OpTic Chicago’s reported merger, which left him as an unrestricted free agent.

The Thieves’ roster heading into 2022 will be completed by Drazah, who will return for his third season with the franchise—the first of which was under the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles brand.

Drazah battled roster changes throughout the Cold War season but finished strong as a starter in the final two months of the year. Drazah will likely play a submachine gun role next to Envoy, assuming Kenny carries on using an assault rifle.