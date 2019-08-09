Treyarch fixes sliding velocity in latest hotfix for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Treyarch has corrected the sliding velocity for the major competitive Call of Duty specialists in a maintenance update today, the developer announced via Reddit. Sliding velocity unexpectedly increased as a result of the v1.22 update on Aug. 6.

The developer posted on Reddit that it corrected sliding for Battery, Crash, Firebreak, Prophet, Recon, Ruin, Zero, Torque, Nomad, and Spectre, meaning competitive players can practice with their normal specialists in preparation for the $2 million CWL Championship, which begins on Aug. 14.

r/Blackops4 – August 9th Maintenance Update: Pandemic Updates, MP Sliding Adjustments, Zombies Weapon Tuning Pandemic Updates, Sliding Adjustments, and Zombies Weapon Tuning In today’s maintenance update, we’ve made new adjustments to Pandemic thanks in part to community feedback and internal data. Zombies will now respawn faster and have more of a fighting chance against the living, and all surviving squads will now properly see the Victory screen if they make it to the end of the match.

When the sliding suddenly changed earlier in the week, professional players voiced their frustration on social media. Most players said they couldn’t practice against other pro teams until the sliding was fixed. But now, teams should be able to resume their normal practice routine, which for some, includes playing against other pro teams at small boot camps.

The only specialists that Treyarch hasn’t fixed yet are Ajax, Outrider, Reaper, and Seraph—the first three of which are banned in competitive play. Seraph, while technically allowed, has been restricted as a part of players’ “gentlemen agreements,” which discourage players from using overpowered aspects of the game.

The 2019 CWL Championship will start on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.