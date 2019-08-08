Unintended sliding change sparks backlash from Call of Duty players

Just a week before the $2 million Call of Duty World League Championship, Treyarch released update v1.22 for Black Ops 4, which was supposed to add the second phase of Operation Apocalypse Z and other content throughout the game.

Unfortunately, the content is not the most talked about topic in competitive CoD—it’s that player sliding changed in a massive way. When Dexterity is equipped, players slide faster and farther, an unintended side effect of the update, according to senior game designer Matt Scronce.

Matt Scronce on Twitter @MarkyB Hey Mark – we’re digging into what’s going on with the slide. Any slide changes you guys are seeing are not intended. Hope to have an update to share soon.

The mistake has led to professional players expressing frustration via social media. Some players maintain they will not practice until Treyarch reverts sliding to its pre-patch state, while others are apparently threatening to use weapons restricted in the players’ ‘gentlemen agreements.’

“I’m not practicing something I’m not going to be playing with dude why would I?” 100 Thieves’ Austin “SlasheR” said in repsponse to Reciprocity’s Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, who said 100 Thieves canceled their scrim against Wuskin’s team. “The game is legit so different with this new slide and there’s no way it doesn’t get fixed for champs.”

100T SlasheR on Twitter @wuskinz I’m not practicing something I’m not going to be playing with dude why would I? The game is legit so different with this new slide and theres no way it doesnt get fixed for champs.

And while some players seem to like the new slide, which has been compared to that of Black Ops III, most agree that it’s too large of a change just days before the biggest event of the year.

“I wouldn’t mind It if this was the game I’ve played for a few months but it’s unacceptable 5 days before we leave before Champs,” UNITS’ Rhys “Rated” Price said to Nick “Classic” DiCostanzo of UYU.

Rhys Price on Twitter @Classic I wouldn’t mind It If this was the game I’ve played for a few months but It’s unacceptable 5 days before we leave before Champs.

Several teams will be attending pre-event bootcamps later in the week, so it’s possible those rosters will spend their entire time practicing with the new slide animation.

It’s also possible, considering Scronce’s silence since his initial tweet and the limited time, that the slide will not be fixed by the time teams begin play in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.