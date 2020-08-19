Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas eliminated from Call of Duty League Playoffs 2020

The first day of the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs has come to an end and the first two teams have already been eliminated.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge, the teams that finished with the two worst records in the CDL regular season, were both eliminated from the postseason today. Due to finishing in a tie for last place, the teams are the only two of the 12 competing franchises to not earn prize money from the $4.6 million playoffs.

It’s @OpTicGaming on top in the battle of Los Angeles, they win the series 3-2 and eliminate the @LAGuerrillas from #CDLPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/W7a37uQpGH — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 19, 2020

While the Surge’s elimination was notable because they failed to win a single map in their series against the Paris Legion, the Guerrillas lost to six OpTic Gaming Los Angeles players after Dashy served as a last-map substitute for Kuavo.

With Kuavo disconnecting throughout the series, OGLA inserted Dashy, who had been benched from the starting roster in July, for the final Search and Destroy game on Piccadilly. The move ultimately proved to be successful since Dashy finished the game with a 9-7 scoreline and helped the team advance to the next round of the playoffs.

While the Guerrillas were just a few Search and Destroy rounds away from flipping the result, the Seattle Surge completed a season-long struggle today. The team lost in three consecutive maps to the Paris Legion and were promptly eliminated from the event.

For Surge fans, the conclusion of this season is likely somewhat of a welcome sign. In addition to their poor results, which led to the retirement of three-time world champion Karma, the team’s players were among the most vocal against CDL leadership and their perceived disregard for “competitive integrity.” The Surge’s players had also said multiple times that they tried—and failed—to acquire players during the year, which resulted in controversial benchings of CoD veteran Enable.

OGLA await the result of the New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR match, which will be played tomorrow. The loser of that match will drop down to the lower bracket to play OpTic, while the loser of the London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra matchup will face the Paris Legion in the lower bracket.