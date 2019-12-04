Seattle Surge add TeddyRecKs to coaching staff

Search and Destroy veteran Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim has joined the Seattle Surge Call of Duty League franchise as an analyst and “SnD Specialist,” the organization announced today via Twitter.

For the past few years, TeddyRecKs played with competitive teams such as Lethal Gaming and Fury Gaming, although he struggled to find consistent success. At the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship, Teddy and Lethal finished top 16, his highest placing in a non-qualifier CWL event. In his most recent competitive event, the 2019 CWL Championship, his team finished top 32.

Seattle Surge on Twitter Please join us in welcoming @TeddyRecKs! As Analyst & SnD Specialist he will serve as an integral part of our coaching staff. #DrownThemOut

Despite his competitive struggles, Teddy has continued to find success in Search and Destroy tournaments, so it makes sense to see Seattle bring him in to help boost the team in the most important game mode.

The Surge boast an all-star roster, which includes three-time world champion Damon “Karma” Barlow, two-time world champion Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov and former CWL event champions Ian “Enable” Wyatt, Sam “Octane” Larew, and Josiah “Slacked” Berry. The team announced the signing of two substitutes, Casey “Pandur” Romano and Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, last week.

Seattle’s first match of the season will be against the Toronto Ultra on Jan. 25, 2020 in Minnesota.