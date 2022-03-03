The first official LAN event of the 2022 Call of Duty League season has begun.

Over the past few weeks, all 12 CDL franchises have been competing in a set of online qualifier matches to determine their seeding for Major One, which is being hosted by OpTic Texas at the Esports Stadium Arlington from March 3 to 6. Now, these squads will get to compete on LAN in a double-elimination tournament for the right to be crowned the first champion of the Vanguard season.

Day one schedule for Major One. | Image via Call of Duty League

After each team played their five online qualifier matches, the Atlanta FaZe sit atop the standings at 5-0 heading into the first Major of 2022. The London Royal Ravens have surprised a lot of fans so far this year and are tied at 4-1 with the Los Angeles Thieves, who have also looked strong early in the season.

OpTic Texas had a couple of early hiccups but finished online play on a three-series win streak. They’re tied with the Seattle Surge, who came out of the gates on fire before dropping their last two matches, at 3-2. The rest of the winners bracket at Major One will consist of the Toronto Ultra, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and Boston Breach, who all went 2-3 in the online qualifiers.

The teams outside of the top eight—Florida Mutineers, Minnesota RØKKR, New York Subliners, and Paris Legion—will all start Major One in the losers bracket, which means they’re automatically one series loss away from being eliminated. New York and Paris have already made roster changes, but these four squads obviously have their backs against the wall from the get-go of the first official LAN of the year.

Bracket heading into first day of Major One. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from Major One of the 2022 Call of Duty League season, updated with the most recent scores on top.

Thursday, March 3

London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Los Angeles lead 2-1

Tuscan Hardpoint: 250-241 London

Berlin Search and Destroy: 6-5 Los Angeles

Gavutu Control: 3-2 Los Angeles

This article will be updated until Major One concludes on Sunday, March 6.