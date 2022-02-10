Sources: New York Subliners targeting Royalty to replace Neptune

Royalty could be back for the first time since 2019

The New York Subliners are targeting veteran Call of Duty player Royalty to replace Neptune in their Call of Duty League starting lineup after an 0-2 start to the season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

According to sources, the Subliners reached out to Royalty before the Kickoff Classic in an attempt to sign him as a substitute player. No contract was signed, however, and Royalty carried on as a free agent in Challengers.

Royalty started his professional career in 2015 during the Advanced Warfare season, when he placed third with Parasite, Remy, and Nagafen during the MLG Pro League 2015 Season Three Playoffs. He also went on to play for 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses.

During Modern Warfare, Royalty’s team won the 2020 North American Challenger Finals, securing $50,000 with Nagafen, FeLo, Standy, and DiamondCon under Triumph Gaming. They also won the Dallas and Florida Open tournaments, as well as a Challenger Cup.

Last season, Royalty continued to prove himself, as he was widely considered a top-10 player throughout the Challengers season despite falling short at the 2021 North American Challenger Finals, where he finished fourth with Xotic, Davpadie, and FeLo.

Royalty currently plays with Hicksy, Xotic, and Diamondcon, who were expected to sign as Toronto Ultra’s academy team. If he signs with New York, though, it’s unsure what would happen with the reported academy roster.