Sources: Toronto Ultra in discussions to field a Challengers roster partnered with Team Singularity

The Toronto Ultra is expected to team up with Danish esports organization Team Singularity for a Call of Duty Challengers lineup that will feature Canadian natives Xotic, Diamondcon, and Royalty alongside Toronto’s substitute player Hicksy, sources tell Dot Esports.

During Black Ops Cold War, Xotic, Diamondcon, and Royalty played the last half of the season together with Davpadie. The four of them won two Challengers events and then went on to place fourth in the North American Challengers Finals.

Heading into Vanguard, Davpadie was picked up by the Florida Mutineers and Parasite took his place in the Challengers lineup. They played three Challengers Cups at the start of the season with Parasite and placed fourth, then top-six twice.

Due to the team being expected to play under the Canadian franchise, Parasite was replaced by Ultra’s substitute player Hicksy. This eventually led to the veteran retiring from competitive Call of Duty just a few days later.

With Hicksy, the team placed top-32 in their first Challengers Cup, losing to PaulEhx, Venom, GRVTY, and Jimbo in round four. They then failed to qualify for the Elite Stage One over the weekend, finishing top-16.

The four are currently coached by Pajson, who previously coached last season’s European Challengers champions: Harry, Gismo, Nastie, and Vortex.

Team Singularity is expected to field a second Challengers roster in Europe, which could also be affiliated with the Toronto Ultra, according to multiple sources.