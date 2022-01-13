Longtime CoD veteran, 2013 world champion Parasite retires from competing

Longtime professional and one of the pillars of the competitive Call of Duty community, Parasite, has called it a career after over a decade of competing, he announced on Twitter today.

“I’ve lost all my passion to compete,” the 2013 world champion said. “I actually never thought I’d reach a point where it died but when the game is constantly moving backwards and despite all your accomplishments and performances yearly yet your career isn’t going anywhere it’s kinda expected. I’m sad.”

Parasite had most recently been competing with Team Canada in the Challengers scene alongside Royalty, Xotic, and Diamondcon. The team placed top six in the third 2022 North America Challengers Cup this past weekend, following up top-six and top-four finishes at the first two Challengers Cups of the season, respectively.

During the Black Ops Cold War season, Parasite briefly found himself in the Call of Duty League with the London Royal Ravens before being released in favor of PaulEhx ahead of the 2021 season’s second stage.

Parasite is best known for his time with Fariko Impact during the Call of Duty: Black Ops II season, winning CoD Champs 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx after taking down Envy in the finals. Parasite also spent time with Envy, FaZe, and OpTic Gaming, among other orgs, during his nearly 10-year career.

“That being said I’m done,” he said on Twitter. “I don’t know what I’ll do next but I can’t keep pretending like I still wanna compete. If the game was in a better state maybe I wouldn’t be saying this but this is here and now. I’m sorry to all my supporters who wish I’d keep going but I simply cannot force myself any longer.”

Parasite said he’ll continue to stream and “maybe” talk about CDL and Challengers events. He’s been a mainstay on The Flank since its launch in 2021, helping break down matches alongside host ZooMaa and other people from the competitive Call of Duty scene.