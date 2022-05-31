Report: Warzone 2 second map in development

More than one map is being developed for Warzone 2, according to a new report.

Freelance journalist Tom Henderson reported that a second map for the Call of Duty battle royale sequel is “well into development,” although the map likely will not make its way into the game until after launch. Henderson reported that the map “could be similar in size to Rebirth Island,” which was released in Warzone in December 2020.

If Warzone 2’s content schedule is similar to the one deployed in Warzone, fans should probably expect a second map several months after the game launches. When that initial launch is supposed to happen, though, is still unconfirmed.

Activision Blizzard announced that a Warzone sequel would be released alongside Modern Warfare II, which is set for a release date of Oct. 28, 2022. A few reports have indicated, however, that the battle royale game will be released separately from MWII. Henderson reported that earlier in the year, Warzone 2 was set to release “a couple of months after MW2,” meaning it would launch in December 2022 or January 2023. March 2023 would mark the three-year anniversary of Warzone.

It’s possible more information regarding Warzone 2 and some of the maps and features players can expect will be revealed in the coming months as Activision seemingly plans to do much of the same for MWII. While confirming the release date for the next installment in the CoD franchise, Activision seemed to hint at a June 8 gameplay reveal date.

With Treyarch’s next game reportedly delayed a year until 2024, the weight of CoD fans’ expectations will lay squarely on MWII and Warzone 2 regardless of when they’re released.