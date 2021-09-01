Raven offers second Call of Duty: Warzone ban wave update in a week

It sure seems like the bans are more frequent now.

Another 50,000 accounts were banned from Call of Duty: Warzone today, according to Raven Software.

Warzone’s main developer posted an update on Twitter, one week after its most recent update regarding the fight against hackers and cheaters in the free-to-play battle royale. This has been its most frequent pace for updates on ban waves by far.

🚫 Another #Warzone ban wave today!



Banned 50,000 accounts targeting cheaters and cheat providers.



More to come. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 1, 2021

On Aug. 25, the developer said it banned 100,000 accounts. Before that, the most recent update was Aug. 11. Even further back, the previous update was on May 14, which shows that the company is either banning accounts more frequently or providing updates more frequently in the past couple of months.

Either way, it seems like a positive development. Warzone isn’t expected to receive its anti-cheat system until later this year with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the bans are still coming and they’re coming in hot.

Warzone is still a highly popular game despite the cheating issue, but it’s seen some staunch competition from another battle royale in Apex Legends. Many big-name Warzone streamers have made the switch or have been dabbling in both titles.

In April, it was revealed that Activision had begun issuing hardware bans to repeat offenders. The game is free-to-play, so many work around bans by just making new accounts. But hardware bans make it more difficult to get back on the game.