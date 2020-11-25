Rated joins 100 Thieves as Call of Duty: Warzone player and content creator

Former London Royal Ravens player Rated has joined 100 Thieves as a Call of Duty: Warzone player and content creator, the organization announced today. He’s the latest Call of Duty player to join 100T in a content creator position rather than as a professional player.

Rated has years of experience in professional Call of Duty and was one of the first European players to make it to the grand finals of CoD Champs. He was a part of several organizations, such as Splyce, Denial Esports, and Epsilon Esports, before the franchised league formed.

Welcome Rhys “@Rated_COD” Price as our newest competitive Warzone player & creator!



With 7 years competing in Call of Duty at the highest level, he took Warzone by storm at launch. We're so excited to have him and can't wait to see him play under the 100 Thieves banner! #100T pic.twitter.com/TUnfwLAatD — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 25, 2020

Rated spent the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League with the London Royal Ravens but was cut at the end of the season. Instead of pursuing another year of competitive Call of Duty, Rated has joined 100 Thieves as a Warzone player and content creator.

Rated expressed his excitement over joining 100 Thieves in the announcement video and believes Warzone will help Call of Duty esports grow.

“Warzone can only help the Call of Duty esports industry,” Rated said. “It just brings more eyes to Call of Duty.”

Call of Duty veteran Tommey was recently announced as a Warzone player and content creator for 100 Thieves and Rated is now joining his ranks. Both players bring enormous talent to the organization and are a solid base for content surrounding Call of Duty.

100 Thieves recently re-entered the professional Call of Duty world and acquired the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles franchise spot. The team is now called the LA Thieves and will make its debut in the 2021 season.