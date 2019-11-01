Players can see through smoke with the Shield Turret in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s much simpler to see how and what we’ve been doing wrong in our games. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it might be easier to obtain 20/20 vision. There’s a bug that allows players to see through smoke with the humble Shield Turret.

The Shield Turret was introduced in Modern Warfare as one of the first killstreaks in the game, obtainable by killing three opponents in a row. It deploys an immobile machine gun that has to be manned by players. Transparent shields flank the gun on either side, which the players can see through. The bug lets players see clearly through it, even with smoke obfuscating the location.

You can see through smokes with the sides of the Shield Turret?

While players still remain unable to see through smoke with a scope or red dot sight, the shields provide clear windows onto the battlefield. Infinity Ward’s senior communications manager Ashton Williams has already responded to the issue with a simple “thank you.”

Modern Warfare has removed the ability for thermal scopes to see through smoke grenades, making it even more unlikely that the Shield Turret’s interaction is intentional. David Mickner, a multiplayer designer for Infinity Ward, said that this as “a more realistic approach.”

David Mickner on Twitter @DKarma This was an intentional change made by the team as a move towards a more realistic approach. This is not a bug.

For now, the Shield Turret remains the only way to see through smoke in Modern Warfare. Players can enjoy the clarity provided by this killstreak before the bug inevitably gets patched out in the next update.