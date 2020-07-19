Paris Legion eliminate New York Subliners from online 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series

It's the second time Paris have made a semifinal appearance this year.

The defending champions from last week’s Call of Duty League Home Series event have been eliminated from this weekend’s tournament in the group stage.

The Paris Legion swept the New York Subliners today to advance to the single-elimination bracket at the online 2020 London Home Series. This is the first time the Legion have made it to the semifinals of a Call of Duty League event this year since the first London Home Series in February.

After struggling in their first series of the event, Paris seemingly flipped a switch today. They lost 3-1 to the Dallas Empire yesterday to drop down to the losers bracket in Group B.

But their performance today was night and day compared to how they played yesterday. The Legion opened today’s action with a match against the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The Guerrillas kicked off that series by winning Rammaza Hardpoint 250-226. But after that, Paris took complete control of the series.

Series completed 3-1: @ParisLegion eliminate @LAGuerrillas from their final Home Series before postseason.



Paris will play New York @Subliners later today for a spot in CDL Sunday.#EnGarde | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/DigOBkUbCg — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 18, 2020

The Legion dominated Arklov Peak Search and Destroy (6-0) and St. Petrograd Domination (197-124) before taking a close St. Petrograd Hardpoint (250-243) to eliminate the Guerrillas from the London Home Series.

That win set Paris up for their match against New York, who won their own Home Series event last weekend. But the Legion won three straight maps—Rammaza Hardpoint 250-242, St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-2, and Gun Runner Domination 170-137—to upset the Subliners.

Shocking the world: @ParisLegion sweep and eliminate the defending Home Series winners New York @Subliners!



Paris will play their European rivals London @RoyalRavens tomorrow in CDL Sunday.#EnGarde | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/8IotIJpvND — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 19, 2020

Paris are now on a six-map win streak heading into the semifinals tomorrow, where they’ll face the London Royal Ravens. London reverse swept the Florida Mutineers earlier today, handing Florida their first series loss since Owakening joined the team in May.

There’s still one match left tonight, however. Florida are facing off against OpTic Gaming Los Angeles now to determine who will play Dallas in the other semifinal showdown tomorrow. You can watch all the action from the online 2020 London Home Series on the Call of Duty League’s official YouTube channel.