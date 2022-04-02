OpTic Texas stay alive in 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2, eliminate Minnesota RØKKR

OpTic Texas bounced back from a first-round loss yesterday at the 2022 Call of Duty League Major Two by taking down tournament host Minnesota RØKKR 3-1 tonight.

After posting a 2-3 record in the Major Two online qualifiers, the RØKKR earned the ninth seed for this event, meaning they’d immediately start their own Major in the losers bracket. And following Seattle’s stunning upset of OpTic Texas yesterday, Minnesota had the tough task of facing the Major One champions in their first match of the tournament.

Shotzzy kicked off this series with a superstar-level performance on Gavutu Hardpoint, leading the lobby with 30 kills to help OpTic secure the 250-144 win in map one. Scump had the second-most kills in the game with 20, while Attach led Minnesota with 19.

Minnesota’s struggles in Hardpoint this year have been well documented, entering this series with a 6-16 record in the game mode, according to Breaking Point. But the RØKKR’s best mode has been Search and Destroy, so it wasn’t exactly surprising to see them respond with a hard-fought 6-4 victory on Desert Siege Search and Destroy to tie up the series. Priestahh sat atop the scoreboard with 11 kills and MajorManiak was right behind him with nine.

Defense was the name of the game in map three, Tuscan Control—as has been the case throughout the season so far in Vanguard’s third mode. OpTic captured enough segments of the zones on offense to secure defense in round five and closed things out in overtime to take the 3-2 map win and 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota as an organization has a reputation for making comebacks, most notably at the Stage Five Major last year. But that wasn’t in the cards tonight. The RØKKR’s Hardpoint woes continued on Berlin, where OpTic picked up the 250-163 victory to knock the tournament hosts out of their home event. With this 3-1 win, OpTic Texas will move on to face the Los Angeles Thieves in another elimination series tomorrow.

There’s still one more match to be played tonight in CDL Major Two, though. The London Royal Ravens will kick off the second round of the losers bracket with a showdown against the Los Angeles Guerrillas. You can watch the action all weekend long on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.