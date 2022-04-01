Seattle Surge roll past OpTic Texas 3-0, move on to winners round 2 at 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2

In one of the most shocking results in the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the Seattle Surge took down OpTic Texas 3-0 today, snapping OpTic’s 12-match win streak and punching their ticket to the next round of the winners bracket in the season’s second Major.

Early in the season, Seattle were looked at as one of the best teams in the league. The team knocked off the Atlanta FaZe at the preseason Kickoff Classic and made a run all the way to grand finals before losing to the Toronto Ultra. But after starting the season with three consecutive victories, the Surge lost their next five matches, including a 0-2 performance at the season’s first Major earlier this month.

The team has a ton of talent, but it seemed like they were more focused on slaying than making the right plays to times. Accuracy, the team’s elder statesmen, knew that focus would help them get back to their winning ways of earlier in the campaign.

“The game plan was, as we played through Stage II qualifiers, we were out-slaying people but losing,” Accuracy said on stage after the 3-0 victory. “So we really needed to focus up on our fundamentals and make sure that those kills were being useful and playing the game in a more strategic manner. So that’s really what we hammered down. And we knew once we fixed that, the gun skill is always there for us.”

This victory sets up the Surge with another matchup against the defending CDL champions, FaZe. In addition to their victory over Atlanta in the preseason, Seattle knocked off FaZe in 3-2 fashion in the qualifiers earlier this month. While it’s still early in the season, Seattle have had Atlanta’s number to this point in the year.

OpTic’s 12-match winning streak is now over and the team will head back to the drawing board. Texas appeared to let Seattle dictate the pace and that threw off their timing in all three game modes. The Surge took the fight to OpTic and that was the biggest difference in this series compared to the other two matches between these teams, which both went to Texas.

Seattle’s matchup with Atlanta will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 5pm CT, with a chance at Championship Sunday on the line. OpTic will face the tournament’s hosts, the Minnesota RØKKR, tomorrow at 6:30pm CT. The loser of that match will be eliminated from Major Two.