OpTic Chicago eliminate LA Thieves from 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

The Thieves will walk away with a top-six placing and $20,000.

The Los Angeles Thieves have been knocked out of the first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

OpTic Chicago took down the L.A. Thieves 3-1 today to stay alive in the CDL's Stage One Major.

This series started with a back-and-forth battle on Crossroads Hardpoint. Chicago pulled away late, though, to take map one 250-190. OpTic's longtime duo of FormaL and Scump led the lobby with 33 and 30 kills, respectively.

L.A. responded by taking Raid Search and Destroy 6-5, but it wasn't easy. The Thieves jumped out to a 5-2 lead in map two, similar to their match against the Los Angeles Guerrillas earlier this week. OpTic won three-straight rounds to force a round 11 scenario, but they were unable to complete the comeback and L.A. tied up the series.

With the match tied at 1-1, OpTic regained the series lead with a 3-1 victory on Checkmate Control. And Chicago closed things out on Raid Hardpoint, sending Nadeshot's franchise packing with a 250-166 win in map four. FormaL and Scump once again were on top of the scoreboard for OpTic, dropping 22 and 21 kills, respectively.

Chicago will now advance to the fifth round of the losers bracket to take on the New York Subliners, who they beat earlier in this tournament. The L.A. Thieves, on the other hand, have been eliminated with a top-six placing.

OpTic will face off against the Subliners next on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.