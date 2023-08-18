One scene in MW3’s first trailer has shattered the hearts of CoD veterans

It’s never easy to watch your favorite fictional character bite the dust, and unfortunately, deep-rooted Call of Duty players may be fated to an emotional loss in the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3’s all-new “blockbuster campaign.”

A concerning scene in MW3’s first trailer from Aug. 17 captures a weak Captain John Price collapsing to the ground as his allies—Gaz and Soap—look on with dismal and a call for Medevac is heard, causing anticipatory anxiety in the fandom. It doesn’t mandatorily indicate Price’s end, but it sure looks like it, and players are losing their calm upon the possibility.

i will apologize now and in advance for the person i just turned into and the person i will become once i witness the events that predate and postdate this scene right here https://t.co/qo4esoywyR pic.twitter.com/gCghtQrzrw — lowan (@pluvillion) August 17, 2023

One of Modern Warfare’s main characters, Price has been an iconic part of the CoD franchise. Losing the aged, inspiring leader himself in Task Force 141’s epic fight against the ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov isn’t something players seem to have anticipated in the final iteration of the Modern Warfare trilogy.

i focused so much on the possibility that Soap or Ghost could die that i didn't think that the old man could die too 🧍 https://t.co/40TSowCHso — toxic ☆ (@putkbum) August 17, 2023

“I focused so much on the possibility that Soap or Ghost could die that I didn’t think that the old man could die too,” one fan responded to the trailer.

The original MW3 (2011) had Soap take the critical hit as he, alongside Price and Yuri, tried to take down Makarov for good in Prague. Naturally, in the upcoming remaster, players weren’t expecting the Captain to lay down his life instead.

banger trailer but oH MY GOD??? PRICE⁉️ ACTIVISION DON'T DO THIS TO ME. https://t.co/hTrVXmz2tw pic.twitter.com/tHvPwmlG5m — julia 🥥 (@j_bxco) August 18, 2023

Another fan on Twitter shared the devastating possibility of Price dying and Soap being revealed as the traitor at the same time. If true, it’s going to be mind-wrecking for long-term fans to watch the plot unfold.

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT GAZ IS PULLING SOAP AWAY FROM PRICE WHEN HES CALLING FOR A MED EVAC?! 🥹😭 https://t.co/lrfpoEfD63 — Inked🌒🌕🌘Lokean (@Witchling_Moon) August 17, 2023

While Price’s collapse has left players terrified over what’s about to come, the trailer was a huge hit. Besides a gripping campaign that will be up for early access, MW3 will also bring the largest Call of Duty Zombie map and iconic multiplayer maps to the table.

You can pre-order Modern Warfare 3 today or wait for its official launch on Nov. 10, 2023.

