Modern Warfare 2 has a massive collection of different perks that can give Call of Duty gamers countless hours of varying gameplay. These perks are designed to change the way you play your matches, making you hunt slowly and methodically, or fly around corners spraying at anything in your path on the battlefield.

One infamous perk, Ghost, hides a player’s position on the minimap and heartbeat sensors. The new 2022 version of the perk has switched up a core feature though.

With the new version of the Ghost perk, if you shoot with a suppressor or fire while a UAV is above you, you will be spotted on the minimap. This revelation has sent the community into a debate about whether the perk was meant to work like that at all.

Modern Warfare 2 community split on Ghost nerfs

According to Darknotical in the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, “The ultimate perk does not hide you if you shoot.” There’s been no comment from Activision (at the time of writing), so Call of Duty fans have had to speculate whether it’s intentional or not, and speculate they did.

“It’s bugged, and has nothing to do with the perk functionality or status as an ultimate perk,” said one commenter.

Others believe it’s intentional, and that MW2 devs meant to include this feature. With this being said, there are countless other bugs that have either caused players to crash or have wallhack, so there is a chance it could be a bug.

“Sadly it is believed to be working as intended,” said another Redditor.

Redditors pointed out that the feature might be due to other changes in the Call of Duty meta. They wrote: “The UAV spam is bad enough. Guess ghost not really doing anything might be why the UAV is so prevalent.”

Perks like Scavenger give players more ammunition as they run over dead bodies, and double time increases the number of seconds you can sprint. We know what these perks are as they’ve been around since the dawn of Call of Duty, and they haven’t changed.

They could be ironing some kinks in well-known perks, or they could be changing it up for fun.

But there are some perks we still haven’t figured out or have changed as games developed, and fortunately, we have players sharing findings as they do their research.