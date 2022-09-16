What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing

You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies.

And then it crashes.

Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re in the middle of a heater and racking up kills on noobs online. But it happens, and sometimes there’s nothing you can do about it. Other times, there is.

In the earliest hours of the MW2 beta, players on PlayStation are reporting crashing problems, especially on PS4. This is disappointing although unsurprising since PS4s are old hardware at this point and MW2 has been built for next gen.

Here’s what to do about those pesky crashes in MW2.

What to do if the MW2 beta keeps crashing?

Image via Activision

Keep in mind that this is a beta. There are likely going to be some crashing issues, server lag, and other problems as the game is tested by millions of players for the first time. Activision and Infinity Ward will continue working on the game and fixing its issues throughout launch and the months afterward.

A common crashing error, especially on the PlayStation versions of the beta, has been CE-108255-1. This is a common crash error that is not relegated to just MW2, and there are a couple of things you can do to try and mitigate the issue.

Here’s the official information on the error code from PlayStation:

If this error occurs after launching a game, delete the game in which the error occurs from Settings > Storage, and reinstall the game.

Start your PS5 in Safe Mode and perform “5. Rebuild Database.”

If the error occurs again, reset your PS5 from Settings > System > System Software > Reset PS5, and try installing the application again. (Please take a backup of your data in advance.)

If the above means do not work, please contact PlayStation Support.

Odds are, however, that this could just be a beta-related issue that will need an update or a patch to fix. Stay tuned to Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, and Activision’s social channels for more information.