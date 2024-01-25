‘Next-level’ Warzone stream sniper uses hilarious sound bytes to troll TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman is no stranger to being on the wrong end of a viral clip, but it’s gotten to the point where trolls are coming prepared with scripts.

In December, TimTheTatman returned to Warzone after a six-month hiatus since asking to have his operator bundle removed amid the NICKMERCS controversy. It’s been an eventful first few weeks back in the scene for Tim.

Alongside his usual trio of Dr Disrespect and ZLaner, Tim helped expose a game-breaking glitch on Urzikstan that allowed players to go underneath the map. But in the latest video, the popular streamer learned the hard way how annoying proximity chat can be.

Stream sniper goes to new lengths to get best of TimTheTatman

Infinity Ward knew exactly what it was doing when introducing proximity chat to Warzone 2, allowing players to hear communications and talk to nearby enemies or teammates. The tool was designed to make it easier for random teammates to communicate with each other, but instead everyone uses proximity chat to trash talk or troll enemies.

Proximity chat is a double-edged sword for content creators. Community members have made coordinated dances or skits possible by using the feature with harmless intentions. However, it can also be frustrating for streamers who have viewers hunt them down and harass them.

But in the case of TimTheTatman, a viewer found the perfect way to grind his gears without crossing the line.

TimTheTatman asked for a player to be banned because they played a Stephen A. Smith voice clip trashing his beloved Cowboys. “Did you come prepared for this stream snipe,” the streamer asked. “Do you have a lot of clips or just those two?”

After the stream sniper got killed, TimTheTatman celebrated his demise, but he wasn’t the one to get the last laugh. “Sometimes you learn from your losses than you do from your wins,” the stream sniper responded, before delivering his Arnold Schwarzenegger-esque final line. “I will see you in the next one buddy.”

Don’t be surprised if you see Tim turn off the feature for future streams.