‘F**k em’: NICKMERCS takes sharp stance on Modern Warfare 3 after skin bundle drama

It left a sting.

MW3 soldiers standing next to an angry NICKMERCS
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In an Oct. 5 stream, NICKMERCS expressed strong reservations about playing Modern Warfare 3 because of the way the developers decided to remove the skin bundle associated with him in Modern Warfare 2.

The rift between NICKMERCS and the developers began after the popular streamer commented on an incident in June where anti-LGBTQ+ protesters allegedly attacked pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators outside of a school and said: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.” It sparked controversy, which led to the removal of his operator bundle from MW2.

NICKMERCS said if the developers don’t want to associate themselves with him because of his views, then he doesn’t want to be associated with them. “Fuck ‘em,” he said on Oct. 5. “They can agree to disagree.”

He didn’t appreciate the way they handled the situation and “painted him out to be some bad guy” because he has an issue with people “pushing views and things like that on young little children.”

For that reason, he’s decided he “probably” won’t play MW3.

The streaming star acknowledged the allure of the franchise, noting his personal history with it and its popularity among his friends and community. So he hasn’t ruled it out entirely. The recent events have cast a shadow, however, and he’s leaning towards not playing it, as much as it pains him.

With the launch of MW3 on the horizon, NICKMERCS fans eagerly await his decision. But the recent events appear to have left a lasting impact on him. As the release date draws closer, all eyes will be on NICKMERCS to see if he doubles down on his stance.

