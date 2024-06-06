Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Ghost operator standing in the middle of a room, likely preparing for an operation.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

MW3’s newest most overpowered gun already banned in Ranked Play after just one day

That didn't take long.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:10 pm

If you didn’t get those ranked points in while you could from using the newest weapon in Modern Warfare 3, you’re out of luck because it’s already been banned.

Recommended Videos

It took around 24 hours for MW3‘s newest weapon, the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part, to be disabled in Ranked Play. And in hindsight, it probably should’ve not been applicable to be used from the get-go if it really is as strong as everyone seems to agree that it is.

The JAK Requiem attachment works on the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545 from Modern Warfare 2, and it eliminates virtually all vertical recoil for both guns. Once unlocked, players soon found out just how powerful it is in both MW3 and Warzone play.

The Kastov weapons were already quite popular in MW2, but players have moved on to new guns since then. Now, though, many are going back into the Gunsmith in droves to use the new Aftermarket Part to laser their opponents online.

Activision did not specify why the weapon was disabled, but since it did not mention a bug or an issue with the weapon, that likely means it was simply too strong for the balancing that has been put forth within Ranked Play itself.

The attachment is easily accessible, too, meaning that players only need to complete a few challenges to get it. And then it’s simply added on to a gun that many already have all the attachments and levels unlocked for, which equates to a lot of people using the guns and finding out they’re very powerful once again.

Thankfully for CoD gamers, the JAK Requiem is still available to use in regular multiplayer matches, so if you like powerful assault rifles that don’t move when you hold down the trigger, then you should unlock it for yourself and wreak havoc in your public games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter