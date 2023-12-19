MW3’s new holiday-themed finishing move summons an elf to deliver lethal crotch shots

If it’s not bad enough that skill-based matchmaking could ruin Modern Warfare 3 lobbies for Christmas noobs, now they have to worry about being punched in the groin by a little elf.

The newest finishing move added to MW3 and Warzone is seasonally appropriate, fittingly rude, and just downright hilarious. And the best part? It costs absolutely nothing and can be acquired simply by finishing a challenge in the game.

‘Tis the season to be violent? Image via Activision

As seen in the video posted by @CovertMF on Twitter/X, the “Santa’s Right Hand” finisher will summon a mini elf to do your bidding. And that bidding is quite nasty, and downright rude, to be completely honest.

When using the finisher from behind on a standing enemy, the elf will run between their legs and punch them in the crotch so hard that they are eliminated. There’s two more variations, though. On a prone enemy from behind, the elf will punch them in the face, and on a downed enemy in Warzone, the elf will jump on their chest and then kick them in the face.

The best part about the hilarious finisher, other than the fact that it’s free, is that the challenge to unlock it is easy, too. And there’s separate challenges that can be done in either MW3, Warzone, or Zombies mode.

Needless to say, CoD is more known for its store bundles that must be bought with real money or CoD Points than giving stuff away for free, but free-to-play CoD gamers should find a solid amount of content in the game should they choose to play that way. This is just the latest form of that.

MW3’s CODMAS event is going on now and will last throughout the holidays, ending on Jan. 3. As part of it, players can try out holiday-themed maps or fight a giant Zombie Santa in a special playlist in Warzone.