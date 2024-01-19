MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in MWZ

Normally you’d have to exchange something at a bazaar to get something else of value in return. But if you’re on the hunt for the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, no trade is necessary.

The Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample is one of three sample canisters you need to acquire as part of the Essence of Aether mission, which can be found in tier three of Act Two of the MW3 Zombies story missions. The mission itself is rather simple: Find and collect all three Essence Samples from different corners of the map.

Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample location in MW3 Zombies

The Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample is located in Hamza Bazaar, which sits between Hadiqa Farms and Shahin Manor. It’s located in the southeast corner of the map, but northwest of Zohoor Ranch. While it depends on your spawn, this should be the first you get if you’re trying to complete the Essence of Aether story mission in one run, given the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample‘s central location and the Rostova Shops Essence Sample‘s placement in the tier two danger zone.

At the Hamza Bazaar, there are two nearly identical large buildings next to each other with a small hut in the center. It’s quite common to find a turret placed on top of this hut or a buy station next to it. Inside the hut itself is the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample, sitting on the counter.

Don’t forget to loot the cash register right next to the container. Given that it’s a tier one danger zone area, you shouldn’t come across too much trouble. However, it can be easy to get cornered while you’re in the small central hut, so make sure to get in and out fast with the container.