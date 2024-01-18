MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Rostova Shops Essence Sample in MWZ

Essence isn’t just essential to buying items and Pack-a-Punch upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, it’s also a key aspect of the game mode’s story missions, albeit via specific samples.

There are three specific Essence Samples that need to be found and picked up to complete the Essence of Aether mission, a tier three mission in Act Two. The Rostova Shops Essence Sample is arguably the hardest of the three to acquire since it requires you to venture into the second tier danger zone.

But if you know where to go, and Pack-a-Punch a weapon or two before you head there, then finding the Rostova Shops Essence Sample in CoD: MW3 Zombies should be relatively easy.

Rostova Shops Essence Sample location in MW3 Zombies

The Rostova Shops are located near Levin Resort, in the northwest section of the Urzikstan map. Specifically, the Rostova Shops Essence Sample is just southeast of the resort, on the eastern side of the main highway, on the western side of the large, central abandoned building in that area.

Location marked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you go through the main southern entrance of the building, stay on the first floor and head toward the back of the building. You should see the Rostova Shops Essence Sample canister sitting on the desk.

I guess they’re open. Screenshot by Dot Esports No price tag means it’s free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only is this area in the second danger tier, meaning there are tougher zombies, but it’s also in a hotspot where Merc Camps and Aether Nests can pop up, so be on your guard. If you don’t have Pack-a-Punch weapons, the only way to safely get in and out would be to drive a car to the front door, run in and grab the canister, and get out.

The good news is that it does not appear that you have to collect all three Essence Sample canisters in a single run. So if you’re short on time or don’t have the gear to take on the higher danger tier, you can always save the Rostova Shops Essence Sample for another time.