MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample in MWZ

Essence is used for shopping in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, but getting an Essence Sample will require you to head to a shopping center. Specifically, head to the Quadri Shopping Center as part of the Essence of Aether story mission.

This tier three, Act Two mission in CoD: MW3 Zombies requires you to find and secure three different Essence Samples that are in three different corners of the map. You don’t necessarily have to collect all three in one run, but if you do want to knock out this mission in one attempt, you should know where you’re going.

Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample location in MW3 Zombies

The Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample is located in the southwest corner of the Urzikstan map, just southwest of the Zaravan City marker and outside the tier-two danger zone. If you’re trying to complete the Essence of Aether story mission in one run, this should be the second sample you pick up since it sits in between the other two.

Location marked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specifically, the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample is located on the counter of a tiny cafe and restaurant that has a small patio area. You can reach the small building by fighting your way through the Quadri Shopping Center or parachuting off the freeway above. It’s just sitting there on the counter next to the cash register.

Think we can get a table? Screenshot by Dot Esports Quality service. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s not much danger in low-danger tier areas like this one. The biggest issue you’ll come across will be other players who extract the sample first, if they’re on that mission, or a weird instance where it does not appear if you have actively called for an Extraction. While you’re in the Quadri Shopping Center, make sure to sweep through all the stalls and empty out the cash registers while checking the fridges for valuables.