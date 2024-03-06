MW3 Zombies players argue CoD devs aren’t listening to requests for one key feature

Today’s Season Two Reloaded update added a ton of new content and features to MW3 Zombies, but it seems the mode’s dedicated players are still frustrated by the absence of one crucial feature: an increased stash size.

Like in DMZ, players in CoD: MW3 Zombies can access a finite number of contraband weapons that they can store after successfully exfiltrating and then pick weapons from that stash to start with in a future run. In addition to a Contraband Stash, players also have an Acquisitions Stash, where they can store spare Acquisitions they exfil with like ammo mods, Aether Tools, and Perk-a-Cola cans.

For dedicated players, this can fill up fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But players want a bigger stash size, if Reddit comments on the MWZ Season Two Reloaded patch notes are to be believed. Several of the top replies to the patch notes post on the CoDZombies subreddit come from players still waiting for a stash increase. While they don’t specifically denote whether the Contraband Stash or the Acquisitions Stash is too small, they both honestly could use an increase.

The Acquisitions Stash only stores 10 items, and given how hard it is to get schematics for some of the more powerful Acquisitions, frequent players quickly fill up the stash with items they want to save for later runs. The Contraband Stash maxes out as 20 weapons, and that quickly fills up as well, making it pointless to take guns with you in an exfil sometimes.

And with new Acquisitions coming to MW3 Zombies via the Season Two Reloaded update, there are even more items that require more space in the stashes. “We’re getting more stuff but it can’t all fit,” one user wrote. “How do they expect us to keep up with all these new items with only 10 stash size,” wrote another.

Season three is only weeks away, and if there’s still no stash update when that goes live, some players might give up on MW3 Zombies altogether.