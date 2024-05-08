An Operator firing on a special zombie in MW3 Zombies.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Newest MW3 Zombies patch significantly reduces relic attunement difficulty

Get the gold faster.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 8, 2024 12:14 pm

One of the more challenging Modern Warfare 3 Zombies activities has been made a little bit easier as of the May 8 patch.

Recommended Videos

For MWZ players who want to reach the third Dark Aether Rift during this season, they must be able to attune the relics like the Laptop, the Imaginary Friend Drawing, and the Science Journal and turn them gold. With the latest patch, this still incredibly daunting challenge doesn’t feel quite as impossible anymore.

A handful of other bug fixes have been included in the latest Call of Duty patch as well. Here are the May 8 patch notes for MWZ.

MW3 Zombies May 8 patch notes

A couple of major changes to relic attunement gameplay have been made, which should facilitate easier attunement and get more players into the third Dark Aether Rift quicker:

  • All squads can now contribute Zombie kills to relic attunement.
  • The number of kills required to complete relic attunement has been reduced.
  • Resolved an issue where completing one squad’s attunement prematurely ended another’s.

One of the biggest obstacles to completing relic attunement was the arrival of another squad of players whose kills would slow down the progress of the group that’s already started their attunement. Now, if there are multiple squads completing the activity, kills from both squads will count for everyone with no more issues of one squad’s getting ended prematurely. In addition, a bug that “resulted in the final obelisk being activated earlier than intended, breaking the story sequence” has been fixed.

Also included in the May 8 patch notes for MWZ are a number of bug fixes that address the following issues:

  • Players getting stuck in the map or objects after being grabbed by a Mimic.
  • Wonder Weapons appearing as common gray items instead of gold in a Dark Aether Rift.
  • Warlord Rainmaker’s Fortress mortars incorrectly targeting players with a Sergeant’s Beret disguise.

To read the full patch notes, including the ones for MW3 multiplayer and Warzone, read them on the Call of Duty website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All challenges and rewards in MW3 Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event
CoD skin for MW3 UAV CoD Endowment event
Category: CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in MW3 Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
The AMR9 JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Read Article Newest MW3, Warzone patch fixes automatic tactical sprint bug that terrorized players for a week
MW3 Soap standing with a shotgun
Category: CoD
CoD
Newest MW3, Warzone patch fixes automatic tactical sprint bug that terrorized players for a week
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All challenges and rewards in MW3 Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event
CoD skin for MW3 UAV CoD Endowment event
Category: CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in MW3 Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
The AMR9 JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Read Article Newest MW3, Warzone patch fixes automatic tactical sprint bug that terrorized players for a week
MW3 Soap standing with a shotgun
Category: CoD
CoD
Newest MW3, Warzone patch fixes automatic tactical sprint bug that terrorized players for a week
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.