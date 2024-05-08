MW3 Soap standing with a shotgun
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Newest MW3, Warzone patch fixes automatic tactical sprint bug that terrorized players for a week

Time to sprint to the finish line correctly once more.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 8, 2024 11:04 am

An incredibly annoying bug in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 has been fixed with today’s newest update for Call of Duty, version 1.044.000.

Recommended Videos

For a week, players who used a certain controller setting were having their reloads canceled, forcing them into disadvantageous situations where they would often get outgunned thanks to a very poorly timed reload.

Now, the fix is finally in with today’s patch in CoD. Here are the patch notes in today’s update for both MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 and Warzone patch notes today: May 8, 2024

MW3 operators fighting in a desert locale
It’s finally gone. Image via Activision

The tactical sprint bug ran rampant since the Season Three Reloaded update on May 1, forcing players to change up their preset buttons or just deal with their reloads being canceled every time they moved. Thankfully, the bug has now been fixed.

Interestingly, the MW3 patch notes state that the bug had to do with the Commando Gloves perk, while the Warzone notes simply said that the patch “fixed the issue causing automatic tactical sprint to interrupt attempts to reload a weapon.”

Regardless, the bug should be gone now once the update is installed, so players can return to their automatic tactical sprinting ways. Little else was fixed for Warzone, other than another annoying bug which was causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading, and the update contained no new content, instead prioritizing on fixing bugs and issues within the game.

Elsewhere in the patch notes for MW3 multiplayer, there were fixes for progression, collision issues on the Skidgrow map, and new restrictions in Ranked Play, where the Scratch 20-L suppressor, EMD Mine, and Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade have been banned.

To read the full patch notes, check them out for both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone on the official CoD website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fix for Warzone’s annoying tactical sprint reload bug coming very soon
Vehicle driving in Warzone, with a chopper in the air behind it.
Category: CoD
CoD
Fix for Warzone’s annoying tactical sprint reload bug coming very soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Read Article Best Call of Duty merch and gifts to check out In 2024
Captain Price on MW3 Main Announcement Header
Category: CoD
CoD
Best Call of Duty merch and gifts to check out In 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fix for Warzone’s annoying tactical sprint reload bug coming very soon
Vehicle driving in Warzone, with a chopper in the air behind it.
Category: CoD
CoD
Fix for Warzone’s annoying tactical sprint reload bug coming very soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Read Article Best Call of Duty merch and gifts to check out In 2024
Captain Price on MW3 Main Announcement Header
Category: CoD
CoD
Best Call of Duty merch and gifts to check out In 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 7, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.