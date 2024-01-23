MW3 & Warzone Jan. 23 update patch notes: Aftermarket Part buffs, Perk Package fix, more

Sledgehammer Games was not satisfied with how Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits were performing in MW3, so the devs overhauled the system to bring them in line with other options, and the Warzone devs also addressed a few lingering issues introduced during the mid-season update.

Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits were described by the devs as “remixes for the guns,” as they transform weapons to fit different roles. For example, the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit turns the Pulemyot from a slow LMG, into a versatile, mobile, and hard-hitting AR.

Image via Activision

The same can’t be said for other Conversion Kits, as they have failed to make the same impact on MW3‘s or Warzone‘s meta. Sledgehammer Games acted accordingly to make players more interested.

Modern Warfare 3 Jan. 23 update patch notes

The MW3 devs claimed they want to make sure Aftermarket Parts were “powerful, worth the grind, and most importantly, fun” in the patch notes, and it looks like they at least accomplished the first part. First, the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for the Holger 556 had its gun kick control and recoil control benefits increased, and received a decrease to its burst fire delay. Sledgehammer Games acknowledged the recoil and burst delay made it too difficult to fight in intended ranged or confirm kills.

Next up, the JAK Thunder LMG Kit now requires decreased bullets to reach maximum rate of fire, meaning players can get to its maximum damage potential faster than before. The JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit did not function correctly when it first launched. The most recent update reworked the Conversion Kit so it fires two bullets at once, instead of being a two-round burst, and reduced aim down sight spread and recoil so it performs better in close to mid-range engagements.

In another rework, the JAK Headhunter Conversion Kit for the Rival-9 does less damage, but increased damage multipliers and decreased burst fire delay make the weapon perform closer to an AR rather than an SMG. Finally, the JAK Signal Burst for the DM56 had its gun kick, recoil control, and burst fire delay improved.

The Breacher Drone was buffed to detonate within five meters of an enemy more reliably, as it previously passed through enemies.

Warzone Jan. 23 update patch notes

Raven Software fixed an issue that caused an error when players attempted to open the custom loadout menu of a loadout drop, and made several UI improvements to Champion’s Quest, so the contract is easier to track.

The devs also fixed an issue that caused Perk Packages to equip incorrectly when selecting a loadout.