MW3, Warzone season 3 black screen error, explained

There are plenty of scary moments that you’ll run into on MW3, from a shotgun at close range in Ranked Play to a massive horde in Zombies. The scariest moment, however, for any player might be a black screen preventing anyone from even getting into the menus.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re starting up your climb for MW3 season three or are simply perusing the various menus, CoD players are quickly finding themselves looking at their disappointed faces as a black screen pops up, much to their dismay. There are usually fixes inbound if many different people report such game-breaking issues, but it can be a drag to wait for the developers.

In the meantime, it’s important to check up on the status of the black screen error so you can jump right back into the action once the developers have rolled out a fix. Here’s what we know so far about the black screen error in MW3 season three.

What is MW3‘s season three black screen error?

❗️ #MW3 #Warzone



We're investigating a fix for an issue that is causing players to encounter a black screen when attempting to launch the game or while navigating the menu.https://t.co/ypGWkW0fTv — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 3, 2024

On Raven Software’s official MW3 Trello board for bugs and errors, the developers confirmed on April 3 that they’re investigating a fix for an issue that is currently causing players to run into a black screen when trying to launch the game or navigating the menu.

There isn’t a real fix for the issue just yet, although players can restart their game or reinstall the title on their respective platforms to see if that provides a temporary fix for the problems plaguing the game. With the new season also starting up today, there will be plenty of players who are looking to get into the game quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for a solution soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more