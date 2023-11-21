MW3 season one release date confirmed—and there’s not much time to wait

Since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released, the most avid players have been grinding away on classic CoD maps and the new Zombies mode while awaiting the arrival of the game’s first season. And now, we have confirmation of when we’ll be dropping into season one.

Season one of MW3 will launch on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, developer Sledgehammer Games confirmed today on Twitter. The season start date came in a pair of graphics in which Sledgehammer touted the record-setting “engagement” metrics its newest creation has compiled in the nearly two weeks since launch. Along with the start date, Sledgehammer mentioned the new maps and “a ton of content” that is coming with season one, which it already announced on Nov. 17.

Thank you to our #MW3 community for setting new Modern Warfare engagement records 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OTu1oHMrCB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2023

The Dec. 6 date had been all but confirmed previously, with fans quickly deducing that MW3 season one would begin shortly after the MW2 season six battle pass ends on Dec. 6. This has created great anticipation for the first season as Warzone fans clamor for the new Urzikstan map, MW3‘s movement, and new quality-of-life changes previously outlined.

As for multiplayer fans, they can expect two six-vs-six maps at season one’s launch: Greece and the “really small” and funnily named Meat. Zombies players can also expect Dark Aether Rifts and the V-R11 Wonder Weapon that can turn enemies into friendly allies.

Stuff yourself with all of the Thanksgiving goodies your body can handle, get all of your final season zero grinding out of the way, and get ready for season one of MW3 on Dec. 6.