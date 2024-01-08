MW3 players plead for devs to fix ‘ruined’ game mode in season one reloaded update

Domination fans are sick of their favorite game mode being ignored.

Around three months after launch, spawn issues still plague MW3, driving players away from the once-popular Domination game mode.

Modern Warfare 3’s beta exposed inconsistent spawns as the issue disrupted the flow of matches by respawning players in random locations. Sledgehammer Games responded by adding new spawn locations to try to mitigate the problem.

Spawns have made Domination flag points too easy to capture. Image via Activision

Despite the attempt to fix spawns, community members still had complaints, forcing the devs to act. An extra level of spawn protection was added in the season one update to protect players from enemy equipment items and killstreaks.

The patch also improved Hardpoint, and the devs explained that the changes “improve the flow of combat and increase control of team-owned areas.” But Domination didn’t receive that same sort of attention.

MW3 players demand Domination spawn improvements

A frustrated Modern Warfare 3 player recently sounded off on Reddit, sharing their thoughts on why Domination is “ruined” in its current state.

“Before a few weeks ago, capturing a flag would also heavily dictate where you would spawn, and now that principle is almost entirely thrown out the window, leading to completely unpredictable spawns, ruining the flow of combat,” the post creator claimed.

It would make sense if the spawns were just inconsistent on smaller maps like Meat, Shipment, or Rust, but players have reported issues on larger six-vs-six maps as well.

“The worst one that comes to mind is when it’s triple cap Terminal, and everyone constantly spawns inside the Terminal area,” a second user said.

Some community members hope the issue is a glitch and the devs plan to make a change soon.

“The spawns are absolute dog shit now since season one. Apparently, it’s a bug but they seem to be taking a while to fix it,” a third player said.

Based on the MW3 season one roadmap, we expect the midseason update to go live on Jan. 17. It’s unclear if more spawn adjustments will be included in that update, however.