MW3 players flame ‘overpowered’ new perk coming in season one

Sledgehammer Games pulled out all the stops with a massive season one announcement. With the new battle royale map, Urzikstan serving as the headline act, WZ understandably received a wealth of exciting new content. Multiplayer fans have plenty to be excited about, though, as the seasonal update introduces Gunfight, three new six-vs-six maps, and new game modes. A new Perk is also being added into the fold, but that announcement didn’t receive the same type of praise.

Assassin Vest draws criticism from MW3 community members

The Assassin Vest, coming in season one, makes players immune to UAV and enemy radar effects, and kills don’t display skulls, so enemies won’t see where their teammates died. Duplicate effects do not stack, but if the Vest is equipped with the Ghost T/V Camo Gear, players can gain the effects of the Hijacked IFF Strobe Gear item, which makes users undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics.

MW3 Community members expressed concerns about the Assasin Vest because it makes players immune to UAV and radar effects even if they are stationary. This differs from Ghost T/V camo, which only hides users from UAVs and enemy radars while moving.

“They couldn’t resist not giving campers the free Ghost Perk. This is absolutely unnecessary,” one player responded. A second user added: “So people can just sit in corners and stay off the UAV. What the actual fu**?” The wave of negativity didn’t stop there, as a third community member argued: “And there goes the game, right in the trash.” It also doesn’t help that players only need to sacrifice a Field Upgrade to equip the Vest, so don’t expect to see as many enemies on the mini-map when MW3 season one starts.