Massive Warzone update set to add new perks, improved looting alongside MW3 movement

Warzone fans have been patiently waiting for an update from the devs, and Raven Software finally came through with a massive announcement regarding season one.

Urzikstan goes live on Dec. 6. and fans are eager to jump in for the first time. In preparation, players have spent time leveling up MW3 weapons to test out in the new battle royale experience. Community members still have a few days to tie up any loose ends before the action starts, but the Warzone devs got the party started the season one party a little early.

Zombies fans will already be familiar with this map.

Warzone season one movement updates, looting changes, and quality of life improvements

As expected, the Warzone devs confirmed that slide canceling, Tac-Stance, ADS while sliding, running while reloading, and movement boost after using a Stim are coming to Warzone. What came as a pleasant surprise was the devs also provided an update on quality-of-life changes coming to MW3. Players will get a dedicated pistol when swimming, climbing a ladder, or ledge hanging, and Urzikstan features better visibility while fighting in and around water.

Additionally, players can now manually choose to equip the gas mask and the animation no longer interrupts gameplay. Players complained about a breathing effect during CoD Next, but that will only be present while in the storm.

Raven Software added loot rarity to weapons, killstreaks, and equipment to clear up any confusion with looting. And loot spreading has been optimized to reduce the overlap of items on the ground. Finally, the Tac Map has been updated to make icons more distinguishable and firing unsuppressed weapons causes operators to momentarily appear on the minimap.

Urzikstan is much different than Al Mazrah.

New perks coming to Warzone

Warzone in MW3 will use the same perk system as its predecessor. Players can create a Custom Perk Package, consisting of four Perks that become active after picking up a loadout.

Players have five default perks that will be active at all times.

Tac Pads: Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sprinting, along with increased Stance transition speeds.

Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sprinting, along with increased Stance transition speeds. Commando Gloves: Enables reloading while running

Enables reloading while running Quick-Grip gloves: Increases your weapon swap speed

Increases your weapon swap speed Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect

Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect Overkill: Allows you to pick up two primary weapons

Here are a few of the new perks coming to Warzone:

Irradiated : Move faster and take less damage while in the gas

: Move faster and take less damage while in the gas Stalker : Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed

: Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed Combat Scout: Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time

There’s a short overview of everything coming in season one. For more, make sure to check out our patch notes.