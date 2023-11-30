MW3’s season one set to add ranked play, new killstreaks, new vest, and even more

Winter is here, but CoD will keep us warm.

CoD operators in gold skins fight in MW3 multiplayer.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s season one road map just dropped, and it’s a big one, full of content for whatever mode you enjoy grinding in CoD.

On top of the content already announced, like new maps, modes, and a battle pass, Activision revealed even more of what to expect from season one when it drops next week on Dec. 6, including new killstreaks, a new vest, and even more.

The MW3 season one content road map.
Strap in for some big content drops. Image via Activision

The new vest is called Assassin Vest and will have some stealthy advantages, like kills not displaying skulls and being immune to UAV and enemy radar effects. The killstreaks are throwbacks, including a Swarm (15 kills) and EMP (13 kills).

But that’s not it, either. Activision confirmed that Ranked Play will be coming in a midseason update, likely in January.

“Ranked Play is a feature-packed, stand-alone competitive Multiplayer mode that leverages the Call of Duty League approved rules, restrictions, maps, and modes,” Activision said. “Track your standing with a visible skill rating and earn rewards across multiple Skill Divisions and Tiers. The best of the best will be featured in the Top 250 Leaderboard and Division for the chance to prove themselves as the number one player.”

An image of the new ranked play skin in MW3's ranked play mode.
The new ranked play skin in MW3. Image via Activision

Season one will also add a whopping five new guns, including the XRK Stalker sniper rifle, RAM-7 assault rifle, Stormender launcher, HRM-9 SMG, and TAQ Evolvere LMG, all of which will be useable in multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

It’s not just new guns, though. The season will also bring new Aftermarket Parts, which are attachments that can be unlocked to fundamentally change a gun. Season one will add no less than nine new Aftermarket Parts kits.

There’s even a seasonal event, new Prestige levels, new challenges, new camos, new store bundles including a collaboration with Dune: Part II, and several new operators.

And of course, all of the new content will come alongside a new battle pass and BlackCell battle pass, offering new content for those willing to fork over the extra cash. It’s a lot of content on top of what was already shown.

A screenshot of the season one battle pass in MW3.
Get ready to unlock it all. Image via Activision

MW3’s season one begins on Dec. 6 at 12pm CT.

