MW3 players decry massive XP requirement for limited-time camo as ‘lunacy’

"Believe it or not, we have lives."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded update can’t come any sooner for most players who have had enough of the game’s current limited-time event.

Vortex: War’s Domain hasn’t been that big of a hit for CoD players in general, but the massive XP requirement to unlock its pinnacle reward is universally disliked. Players need to gain 1.2 million XP to unlock the animated Magma camo and many have begun to voice frustrations over how difficult it is to obtain.

Here’s what 1.2 million XP will get you. Image via Activision

At first, the XP requirements were displayed incorrectly, leading players to wonder why they weren’t able to equip a camo that they actually hadn’t unlocked yet. And many other players can’t even see the event tab, a bug that will be fixed in “the coming weeks.”

But now that the proper XP is displayed, players are not too thrilled with how much grinding it takes to unlock the camo.

“Dear Devs: 1.2 million XP is lunacy,” the original poster of a Jan. 7 Reddit thread said. “Please fix. Your average Zombies player gets 20k XP per match. I’ve been popping off endgame challenges for ages and am just now halfway done. This is WITH double XP tokens, which I don’t even know if they help. Believe it or not we have lives.”

And the sentiment was clear throughout the discussion that 1.2 million XP is a lot and nearly impossible for players to attain unless they play the game a whole hell of a lot.

“I stopped caring once I learned how much XP it actually is,” another player said, decrying “that’s an L for SHG.” Another player asked the question “do they think everyone plays 24/7?”

And even for those who do grind the game a lot, the XP goal seems to be a bit too high.

“Dude, I’m a no life CoD grinder, and even I’M barely over halfway done,” one player said. “I play multiple hours a day, every day. Granted it’s only SnD, but still.”

While many don’t play the game 24/7, retaining players who playing as much as possible is likely the goal, hence the wildly high XP requirement for the camo that will be unobtainable once the Vortex event ends on Jan. 17.