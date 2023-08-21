MW3 leak claims doors are being added to classic CoD maps, and fans are furious

Which side (of the door) are you on?

New rumors claim that Sledgehammer Games will be added doors to Modern Warfare 3’s classic Call of Duty maps, and it’s safe to say that fans are not pleased with the suggestion.

Hype is steadily building for MW3 following its official reveal inside of Warzone on Aug. 17. From the return of the classic minimap to the news that classic CoD maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 would be included in the game at launch, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the next addition to the legendary FPS franchise.

According to rumors on Aug. 20, however, these fan-favorite MW2 maps will not be exactly as we remember them. This is because rumors suggest that doors will be added to them when the game releases in November.

Rumor: The remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps in #MWIII will contain some differences from the original.



Most notably some of the maps will reportedly have doors where there weren’t ones in the original versions from MW2. pic.twitter.com/JzNdZRzAnV — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 20, 2023

Doors were originally introduced to CoD in 2019‘s Modern Warfare and immediately proved controversial with players. While some enjoyed the chance to close them to shut off routes for enemy players to get inside buildings, others found them cumbersome, felt they slowed down gameplay, and were a surefire way to give away your position if you opened them, causing a large bang.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that players aren’t exactly enthused about their return. “Of course there’s doors,” one particularly disgruntled fan wrote. “I’m so glad I’m not buying this trash game.”

Related: The most legendary weapons in CoD history

Another agreed, writing: “Holy L. That will ruin MP and the MW2 2009 maps for me.”

“It was too good to be true, wasn’t it,” one CoD fan suggested. “Why do they always make small changes to these maps? Every time they do, they ruin them. They were great as is.”

Perhaps nobody summed up the general feeling as Vinarchy, who simply posted “doors” alongside an image of a clearly confused and upset Drake.

For players, the only hope is that these claims turn out to be false, and we load into the beta full of MW2 maps with no doors in sight.

Regardless, the thought of running around my favorite maps like Terminal and Favela is enough to keep me hyped for the game’s release—even if I have to bash open a few doors on the way.

About the author