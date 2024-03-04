MW3 fans claim leaked Operator skin looks like ‘Transformers from AliExpress’

Modern Warfare 3 fans aren’t impressed with one of season two’s Reloaded skins, claiming the Petrol version of Dokkaebi looks like a Transformer that someone ordered from AliExpress.

Skins are a great way to show off your unique style, look cool, or make your friends laugh. But one of the leaked skins from MW3 season two Reloaded looks like it fits into the third category, rather unintentionally.

In a post on the official MW3 subreddit, user Six_Saosin shared screenshots of Dokkaebi’s Petrol skin, and wrote: “When you order ‘Transformers‘ from AliExpress,” suggesting it’s a cheap knock-off rather than the genuine article.

The skin, which features a mostly yellow base with tyres on the elbows, shoulders, and back, definitely looks like it takes inspiration from the classic cartoon and movie series—but according to one player, it’s more “Fumblebee” than Bumblebee.

“Sledgehammer makes the worst skins by far,” wrote one frustrated fan, while another agreed, saying: “The skins in MW3 are so ugly, MW2 did a lot of them right.”

One player was so upset, that they claimed they would “fire the whole design team in a matter of seconds if [they] were the manager.”

While Activision enters into a lot of partnerships with real-life franchises, like The Walking Dead in season two, they clearly haven’t got one with Hasbro and opted for a “We have Transformers at home”-type vibe when designing this skin.

It will be available as part of MW3‘s season two Reloaded patch that’s rumored to kick off on March 6. How much the Petrol look will cost remains unknown, but based on player feedback, it doesn’t appear it will have much effect on sales.

Let’s just hope the next Transformers-esque skin that comes to Call of Duty will have a better “rollout” than this one.