Category:
CoD

MW3 fans claim leaked Operator skin looks like ‘Transformers from AliExpress’

CoD players with the Autobots could transform this skin.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 10:29 am
A CoD player aiming down sights, wearing blue gear, and Optimus Prime, a red and blue Transformer robot.
Image via Activision. Screenshot via YouTube (Paramount)

Modern Warfare 3 fans aren’t impressed with one of season two’s Reloaded skins, claiming the Petrol version of Dokkaebi looks like a Transformer that someone ordered from AliExpress.

Recommended Videos

Skins are a great way to show off your unique style, look cool, or make your friends laugh. But one of the leaked skins from MW3 season two Reloaded looks like it fits into the third category, rather unintentionally.

In a post on the official MW3 subreddit, user Six_Saosin shared screenshots of Dokkaebi’s Petrol skin, and wrote: “When you order ‘Transformers‘ from AliExpress,” suggesting it’s a cheap knock-off rather than the genuine article.

When you order “Tranformers” from AlieExpress
byu/Six_Saosin inModernWarfareIII

The skin, which features a mostly yellow base with tyres on the elbows, shoulders, and back, definitely looks like it takes inspiration from the classic cartoon and movie series—but according to one player, it’s more “Fumblebee” than Bumblebee.

“Sledgehammer makes the worst skins by far,” wrote one frustrated fan, while another agreed, saying: “The skins in MW3 are so ugly, MW2 did a lot of them right.”

One player was so upset, that they claimed they would “fire the whole design team in a matter of seconds if [they] were the manager.”

While Activision enters into a lot of partnerships with real-life franchises, like The Walking Dead in season two, they clearly haven’t got one with Hasbro and opted for a “We have Transformers at home”-type vibe when designing this skin.

It will be available as part of MW3‘s season two Reloaded patch that’s rumored to kick off on March 6. How much the Petrol look will cost remains unknown, but based on player feedback, it doesn’t appear it will have much effect on sales.

Let’s just hope the next Transformers-esque skin that comes to Call of Duty will have a better “rollout” than this one.

related content
Read Article The best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 season 2
The FJX Imperium sniper rifle, with a red and black camo, against a black background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 4, 2024
Read Article What is the best aim assist type in MW3?
MW3 Aftermarket parts
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is the best aim assist type in MW3?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 season 2
The FJX Imperium sniper rifle, with a red and black camo, against a black background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 4, 2024
Read Article What is the best aim assist type in MW3?
MW3 Aftermarket parts
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is the best aim assist type in MW3?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 4, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.