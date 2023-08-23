MW3 fans are begging devs to keep campaign mechanic out of Warzone

Call of Duty fans were captivated by the Modern Warfare 3 campaign trailer shown off at Gamescom 2023. But one mechanic shown in the video had fans of the battle royale worried, and begging Sledgehammer not to bring it to Warzone or multiplayer.

We’re officially on the road to MW3, and Gamescom was our latest opportunity to get a look at the next addition to the legendary FPS series. Along with official dates for CoD NEXT and the Modern Warfare 3 beta, we also got a look at campaign gameplay, which further teases a return to Verdansk.

Spotted in the gameplay on Aug. 22 was the ability to ledge-hang. This allows players to grab onto a ledge with one hand, pop their heads over the wall, and fire their pistols at unsuspecting enemies.

Ledge hanging confirmed to return in the #MW3 campaign, no news on whether it will be in multiplayer or Warzone yet. pic.twitter.com/cgBrKsdq8t — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 22, 2023

While this may look like a cool trick, CoD fans were immediately up in arms, furious at the thought of it being added to multiplayer or Warzone.

“Please no. This all looks too similar to MW2,” an unhappy player wrote. Others agreed, writing: “Keep this in campaign,” and “Makes sense for it to be in the campaign, I guess, but it doesn’t need to be in [multiplayer].”

While ledge-hanging isn’t new to the series and was featured in MW2, players clearly don’t want to see it return in the new game and would be much happier if it was confined to the single-player mode where it can’t be abused by other players.

Personally, I do think it’s a little cheesy to hang off of ledges waiting for an unsuspecting opponent, but I also can’t recall a time in MW2 or Warzone when I’ve been killed by someone doing it. While it may be annoying, it doesn’t seem to be that powerful, and likely won’t make a significant difference to gameplay.

Whether it appears in MW3’s multiplayer remains to be seen. There’s a chance we’ll not know until we get our hands on the Modern Warfare 3 beta, with early access for PlayStation gamers starting on Oct. 6.

About the author