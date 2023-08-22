Modern Warfare 3’s campaign gameplay reveal further teases a return to Verdansk

The countdown to the new Call of Duty is in full swing. The first full look at Modern Warfare 3’s campaign was revealed today at gamescom.

The new look at MW3 was shown during gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream hosted by Geoff Keighley, and it included an exciting look at what’s to come in what may be the ending to the new MW trilogy.

An elite fireteam conducts a nighttime raid to extract someone who may prove vital to the coming conflict in Modern Warfare III🌑



Get your first 9-minute in-depth look at #MW3 gameplay in the mission Operation 627 👉 https://t.co/YYANONkjO6 pic.twitter.com/c9tWVMpXi5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2023

The gameplay was from the first mission of MW3’s campaign, called Operation 627. It’s a familiar mission that’s already been shown a couple of times, featuring Task Force 141 infiltrating enemy territory from underwater and cutting the power to slay enemies with night vision support.

But what’s most interesting about the video is that the location being infiltrated looks a whole lot like the prison from Warzone’s Verdansk map. It certainly seems like the BR map has been repurposed for MW3’s story.

As part of the reveal, developers from Sledgehammer Games went on stage to show off the gameplay and also explain open combat missions. These “player-directed” missions allow gamers to play how they want to play, stealthy or loud, in an open-world format as opposed to standard linear gameplay.

Up next for MW3 is some information about multiplayer, the new co-op Zombies mode, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile at the Call of Duty Next event on Oct. 5, which Keighley announced after the gameplay exhibition. The MW3 beta will begin the next day on Oct. 6.

MW3 will launch later this year on Nov. 10.

Update on Aug. 22 at 2:20pm CT: Activision has confirmed it is Verdansk in the gameplay mission.

“In this prelude, an elite PMC fireteam – “Alpha Team” – invades a stone fortress in an area that Call of Duty veterans know all too well: Verdansk,” Activision said. “While familiar, Verdansk will be seen from a new perspective in Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign: in the year 2023, a new threat completely locked down this capital of Kastovia.”

