MW2 and Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded update adds Shipment, new DMZ location, and CoD’s first raid

The first massive midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to arrive next week. The Season 01 Reloaded update will officially enter the game via a patch scheduled for Dec. 14 at 12pm CT, Activision announced today.

This update is stuffed with new content for MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ players. One of the main attractions is the highly anticipated first Special Ops Raid, a unique and difficult cooperative challenge for trios taking place after the events of the MW2 campaign. Players will have to unlock access to the Raid by acquiring a Raid key, and players who complete the Raid will earn a new Operator plus “a harder difficulty Playlist that will test even veteran Operators.”

Image via Activision

For core multiplayer fans, the highlight of the update is without a doubt the return of Shipment, one of the most popular and iconic maps in Call of Duty history. The map will be in “featured playlists” for the remainder of season one and will have a “festive” holiday look from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. Veteran players should be aware that “working around and off the map’s boundaries” isn’t as viable now.

A new location will also appear in Al Mazrah: Building 21. The new location has a classified location, and “only the strongest Operators may survive, let alone access one of the deadliest areas of DMZ.” Players can acquire high-tier Contraband by accessing safes and areas that require keycard access.

Two new limited-time playlists are set to be added to Warzone 2, too. Warzone Cup is a take on Rocket League, with players operating special ATVs and trying to push a massive ball into the opposing goal. Mini Royale, a “tactical, condensed variant of a standard Battle Royale,” also makes its Warzone 2 debut.

The midseason update for season one also features two new operators in Gaz and Klaus, a new silenced AR in the Chimera, plus a handful of new social menu improvements and the long-awaited arrival of Warzone 2 combat records. All of this new content will become available on Dec. 14.