None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

This is sure to go over well with the community.

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it.

Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.

“Warzone 2 Combat Records will come online with Season 01 Reloaded,” Activision confirmed in the blog post today, but with one very important caveat. “The statistics present in the Warzone 2 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01 launch through Season 01 Reloaded.”

This means that any stats accumulated from Warzone 2’s launch on Nov. 16 all the way through the update on Dec. 14 will not be counted in the combat record. None of the games that players have won or lost will have mattered until then. That’s a bummer.

Warzone 2 players have been waiting for stats to show up for nearly a month, and now the realization that all of the games they’ve played up until this point have not counted toward their numbers is going to be met with some harsh reactions.

While the stats haven’t been tracking, the memories have likely been racking up instead. The real stats are the friendships we’ve made along the way.