Call of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2 kicks off double XP weekend for what was supposed to be the end of season one

Double XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on what was supposed to be the final weekend of season one.

Activision routinely runs double XP weekends on the final weekend before a new season drops, and season one was originally slated to end on Feb. 1. But with a massive list of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes on the way, season two got delayed.

You know the drill… 💥



2XP is live in Call of Duty #MWII and #Warzone2 until January 30th at 10 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/6bQDPoSbzT — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 27, 2023

Although season two will now begin on Feb. 15, the double XP weekend has not moved and will proceed as originally planned. It’s live now and will run until Jan. 30, giving players ample time to grind.

The popular Shoot the Ship playlist is currently active, meaning that will most likely be the heavily populated playlist for the next few days. The small-map moshpit playlist features a variety of modes on both Shoot House and Shipment, two of the game’s most popular small-scale locations.

Earlier this week, Activision revealed more of what players can expect in MW2 and Warzone 2 for the new season. It will include quality-of-life changes in Warzone 2, bug fixes and UI improvements in MW2, and a controversial inventory wipe in DMZ.

Double XP is now live for the weekend. Happy grinding 😈 pic.twitter.com/dWOG9cKzV7 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 27, 2023

As is standard fare, though, the update will also include a new battle pass, new weapons, new maps, and other new content for all three main CoD modes. More information about specific details for the new season is expected in a new blog post on Feb. 8.

This iteration of CoD’s double XP weekend ends on Jan. 30 at 12pm CT.