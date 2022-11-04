Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording

A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them.

The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.

An update on the Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition. pic.twitter.com/hfax5ilyaH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2022

Previously, the 10 hours of double XP was only a reward for those who pre-ordered the Vault Edition from the in-game stores of Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard, for some reason. It seems like it was a classic issue of having to read the fine print, but the publisher has made things right, as the print was too fine for basically everyone.

MW2 boasts some notoriously slow weapon progression, forcing players to farm AI enemies in the Invasion game mode instead of playing traditional six-vs-six maps. These double XP tokens might not fix that problem, but they should help the headache of unlocking guns and attachments.

A new update for MW2 went live last night, but the patch notes have still not been released. Infinity Ward promised an update in a blog post today, so more information should be coming soon.

MW2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.