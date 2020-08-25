Modern Warfare leaks reveal possible Zombie Royale mode for Warzone

The latest Modern Warfare update not only gave fans their first glimpse of what Black Ops: Cold War could be, but has revealed a refreshing slate of potential game modes for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and the battle royale Warzone including a return for Zombies.

According to ModernWarzone, Zombie Royale will be a game mode for the battle royale. It seems that players will take on the role of both human and zombie throughout the course of a game. A player’s death will turn them undead, but consuming a defeated enemy’s heart will breathe human life into them once again.

Upcoming leaked #Warzone game modes:



1) Pandemic/Outbreak

2) Armored Cargo/Truck Wars

3) Plunder: Fire Sale

4) Zombie Royale



Upcoming Leaked Multiplayer Modes:



1) Shiptember to Shootmember: All Shoot House. All Shipment. For a whole MONTH.

2) Realism Ground War Reinforce — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

Warzone will also introduce Nightfall where players will be able to make their way around the map under the cover of darkness.

Night mode is coming to #Warzone!



Nighfall Solos, duos, trios, and quads have been added to the files with the midseason update of #ModernWarfare! pic.twitter.com/RH7LJuzoDp — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

Other modes include Pandemic or Outbreak, which could be a less free-for-all version of Zombies, a vehicle-based Truck Wars, and Plunder: Fire Sale.

Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will get new playlists as well, including the ridiculous-sounding Shiptember and Shootmember. They seem to be playful name riffs on two of the smallest maps in COD, Shipment and Shoot House, for one entire month.

Realism Ground War Reinforce, a mode previously appearing in Infinite Warfare and Ghosts, will resurface as well. It’s a variant Domination mode, with respawning disabled until an ally manages to secure a flag.